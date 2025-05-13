The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 168 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in PAR Technology by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,469 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

PAR opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

