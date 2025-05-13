The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 277,355 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 49,468 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Mateo acquired 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,237.74. This represents a 184.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

