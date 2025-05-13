The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

CCCS stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $305,813.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,342.06. This trade represents a 38.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

