The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of TRN opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.47. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

