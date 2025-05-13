The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in UniFirst by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 811.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE UNF opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

