The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

