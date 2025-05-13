The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8%
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Amicus Therapeutics Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.