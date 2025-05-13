The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,443 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 134,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally.

