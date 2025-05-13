The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Rapid7 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management increased its position in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Rapid7 by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.74.

Rapid7 Trading Up 6.4%

NASDAQ RPD opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The business had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.