The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 312,440 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 29.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $764,024.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,111.10. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

