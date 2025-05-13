The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after purchasing an additional 527,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 204,371 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In related news, CFO Erik Aldag acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,820.65. The trade was a 30.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTX

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $90.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.