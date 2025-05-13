The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

