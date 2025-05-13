The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

