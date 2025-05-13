The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

