The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.49 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14,715.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,446.64. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $561,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

