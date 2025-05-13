The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,247,000 after purchasing an additional 960,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $24,137,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,540,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

