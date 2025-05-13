The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $626,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $23,838,977.16. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,417 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $309,477.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,019,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,351,240.19. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,457 shares of company stock worth $10,065,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

