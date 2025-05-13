The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 313 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of MYR Group worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in MYR Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $168.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.06.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

