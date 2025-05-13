The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 116,658 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,997,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,414,000 after buying an additional 3,276,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,530,000 after purchasing an additional 467,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,999,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,783 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,990,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,857,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 3.8%

MDU stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.