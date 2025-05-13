The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,444 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,957,000 after acquiring an additional 390,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,706,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,182 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

