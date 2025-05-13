The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,480 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 1.6%
FCPT opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.
Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Four Corners Property Trust
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.