The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,480 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 1.6%

FCPT opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.