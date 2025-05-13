The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,606 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 786.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In related news, CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

