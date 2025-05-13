The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,124 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 120,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

