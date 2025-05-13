The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 379 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,951,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,189,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 436,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

LNC opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

