The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,825 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,559 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $58,855,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 897,184 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

