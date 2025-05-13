The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 388 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 67,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

