The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 427 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 3,380.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after acquiring an additional 824,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 220,504 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $95.47.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIN

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.