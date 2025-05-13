The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 780 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $5,006,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.