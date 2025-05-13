The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 818 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 23,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.17. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

