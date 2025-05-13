The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,158,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,678 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after buying an additional 313,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

