Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 5,502 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 666.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,334 shares in the company, valued at $985,279.88. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,303,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,963,538.70. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,292 shares of company stock worth $184,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $605.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

