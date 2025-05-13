Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,205 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 240.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LCNB alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LCNB by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LCNB by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $211.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). LCNB had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.52%.

LCNB Profile

(Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.