Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Shares in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 4.3%

NESR opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Energy Services Reunited ( NASDAQ:NESR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NESR

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.