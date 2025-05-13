Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,978,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,883,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,070.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 1,300,191 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.98.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

