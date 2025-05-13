Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,943.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.