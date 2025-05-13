Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 495,325 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,557,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 130,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 358.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IE shares. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,137.28. This trade represents a 7.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,103.30. This represents a 76.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $434,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 0.3%

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $812.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Stories

