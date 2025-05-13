Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 266 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $105,357.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,187.66. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $304,228.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,512.24. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,290 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,901 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

