Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 265.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Southern California Bancorp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 3,010,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after buying an additional 313,612 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 70,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ BCAL opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Southern California Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $497.05 million, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern California Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,600,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

