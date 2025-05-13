Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 648 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $2,710,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,655,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,299,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,592. This trade represents a 16.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $662.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $413.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

