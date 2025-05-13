Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 8,404 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CECO. HC Wainwright upgraded CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $905.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,248. This trade represents a 26.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,992.55. The trade was a 0.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.