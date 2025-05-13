Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $48,000 Position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NCDL opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.45. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.01 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 53.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 96.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NCDL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

