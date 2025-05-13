TransDigm Group FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by William Blair

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $34.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $34.10. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2026 earnings at $41.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,490.20.

TDG opened at $1,415.96 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,135 shares of company stock worth $240,122,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $168,048,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

