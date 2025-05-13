Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.69 and traded as high as $18.20. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 283,619 shares traded.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $533.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.25.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd ( NYSE:TEN Free Report ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.35% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

