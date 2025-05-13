Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tucows were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 307.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of TCX stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Tucows

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $133,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,915.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,360 shares of company stock worth $256,617 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

