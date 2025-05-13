UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of UFP Technologies worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,210.20. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price target on UFP Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT stock opened at $244.22 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.26 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

