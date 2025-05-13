Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $427.17 Average PT from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $412.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,674,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,681,000 after buying an additional 454,711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,565,000 after buying an additional 442,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

