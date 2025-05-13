UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UMH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.6%

UMH Properties stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $1,218,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,344.40. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

