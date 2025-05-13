Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 4.0%

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

