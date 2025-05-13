Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

OUNZ stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

