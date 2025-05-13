VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 2,352.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 300,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,859,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 1,247.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 143,043 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,270,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,215,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NLR stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.59.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.