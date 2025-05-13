Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $337.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $358.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.87.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

